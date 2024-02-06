Dairy farms experience challenges over decrease in milk sales

Americans might be choosing something other than milk products to stock their fridges as the dairy industry has been experiencing a decline in overall consumer sales.

Early last week, Borden Dairy Co. filed for bankruptcy protection, as reported by The Associated Press, following similar action from competitor Dean Foods in November.

A Jan. 5 news release on Borden Dairy Co.’s website cites the rising cost of milk and market changes for the company’s voluntary reorganization. Both Borden Dairy Co. and Dean Foods plan to continue operating as normal during the restructuring.

John Phillips Dunn of the Missouri Dairy Association said the difference in sales is often in fluid milk versus other milk products, such as cheese and yogurt. With a variety of beverage options available, Dunn said, many are reaching for something other than the milk they might have consumed in the past. He attributes the decrease in milk sales to a loss of consumer interest, something he said could be alleviated if consumers would rediscover the drink.

While he said the decline in sales may have less of an impact on Missouri farmers who sell to cooperatives such as Dairy Farms of American (DFA) or Prairie Farms, the change in consumer behavior is still difficult. The decrease in sales of milk products can be tough on processors, Dunn said, but he said DFA and Prairie Farms still seem to be doing well. Dunn said Borden Dairy Co. does not buy from dairy farmers in Missouri, and to his knowledge, none of the less than 700 family-owned dairy farms in Missouri sell to the dairy processor.