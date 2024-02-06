Daily average of vaccine doses administered falls slightly

As more vaccine doses have become available federally, the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations in Missouri has somewhat slowed.

According to the state Department of Health and Senior Services, the average number of vaccine doses given per day in the past seven days ranged from more than 32,000 to about 33,500. For the past month, the daily average of doses ranged from 34,000 to 39,000.

In the past week, vaccinators administered 234,408 doses, pushing the total of vaccinations administered in the state to more than 2 million. Across the state, 22.1% of Missourians have received at least one vaccine dose, and 12.1% have completed the vaccine regimen.

Vaccination rates for several counties as of Monday were:

Bollinger: 16.1%

Cape Girardeau: 24.3%

Perry: 19.2%

Scott: 24.4%

Stoddard: 17%.

Moving ahead of Cape Girardeau County's rate, Scott County now ranks 11th in the state in terms of percent of population having received at least one vaccine dose.

Nearly 60% (59.4%) of those 85 and older in the state have had at least one vaccine dose. Virtually the same percentage (59.5%) of those 65 to 74 have had at least one vaccine dose. A smaller percentage (44.4%) of those 75 to 84 have had at least one dose. The numbers fall below 30% for all other age groups in the state.