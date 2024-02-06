Daily average of vaccine doses administered falls slightly

As more vaccine doses have become available federally, the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations in Missouri has somewhat slowed.
According to the state Department of Health and Senior Services, the average number of vaccine doses given per day in the past seven days ranged from more than 32,000 to about 33,500. For the past month, the daily average of doses ranged from 34,000 to 39,000.
In the past week, vaccinators administered 234,408 doses, pushing the total of vaccinations administered in the state to more than 2 million. Across the state, 22.1% of Missourians have received at least one vaccine dose, and 12.1% have completed the vaccine regimen.
Vaccination rates for several counties as of Monday were:
Moving ahead of Cape Girardeau County's rate, Scott County now ranks 11th in the state in terms of percent of population having received at least one vaccine dose.
Nearly 60% (59.4%) of those 85 and older in the state have had at least one vaccine dose. Virtually the same percentage (59.5%) of those 65 to 74 have had at least one vaccine dose. A smaller percentage (44.4%) of those 75 to 84 have had at least one dose. The numbers fall below 30% for all other age groups in the state.
Gov. Mike Parson has announced the state will enter Phase 2 of its three-phase vaccination plan March 29.
This phase will extend vaccine eligibility to those working in areas accelerating economic recovery, have been disproportionately affected by the virus or are homeless.
The final phase will begin April 9 and will extend vaccine eligibility to all Missourians.
To sign up for a vaccine dose, visit one of the following portals in surrounding Missouri counties:
The State of Missouri's vaccine navigator, which includes statewide vaccine information, is online at www.covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator.
Follow all of the Southeast Missourian's COVID-19 coverage at www.semissourian.com/coronavirus.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.