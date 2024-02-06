Dad invents 'The Frog' to help tot crawl

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Taylor and Ally Moreland were preparing dinner one night when they glanced into their living room and realized their 1-year-old son had disappeared.

"Where's Brody?" Ally asked.

"I don't know," her husband replied.

They looked in the living room; Brody wasn't there. After calling for him a few times, they eventually found him in a bedroom down the hall.

Most parents would be terrified to have their baby go missing, but the Morelands were overjoyed, reports the Columbia Missourian.

Born with spina bifida, Brody is paralyzed from the rib cage down. He had spent the first 12 months of his life lying wherever someone put him down. Now he was mobile.

For the first time, he had moved on his own from one room to another, just like any other kid.

"It was the craziest moment, and I will never forget it," Taylor Moreland said. "It's amazing. He's getting into trouble and running away from us."

A device called "The Frog" made all the difference. Brody's parents designed it for their son when they couldn't find any contraption that would allow him to crawl and interact with his surroundings the way most toddlers do.

Both a cart and a wheelbarrow, The Frog puts Brody's lower half on wheels and enables him to use his arms to pull himself around, as if he were crawling.

As a baby with spina bifida, Brody "spent a lot of time on the floor on his belly," his father said. The baby could move a bit from side to side and play with toys in front of him, but anything out of his reach was off limits.

His condition is caused by a disconnect between the spinal cord and the human muscle system, keeping the muscles from being able to "fire" on their own.

It's relatively rare -- 1,600 babies of the nearly 4 million born in the U.S. annually have spina bifida, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Brody's condition is extremely rare because he has a combination of spina bifida and spinal cord atrophy, which means an area of his spinal cord is much thinner than it should be.

A tinkerer with power tools at his disposal, Taylor Moreland was determined to build a device so his son could move.

His first effort was just a board with a rolling pin attached to the back and two caster wheels on the front.

"It did not work at all," Moreland said with a laugh.

The next experiment became the model for The Frog. In August 2018, Moreland combined leftover hardwood flooring with two wheels from one of Brody's old toys. The green plastic wheels propped the wooden cart off the ground. Fabrifoam bandages served as Brody's chest strap.

The Morelands took this model to Brody's physical therapist, Gerti Motavalli, figuring she'd have good input. The three had always taken a collaborative approach to Brody's care.

"I just knew that he had something very special there," Motavalli recalled.

Their device is different from others on the market because it allows a crawling child to rest his head. Motavalli has also noticed the physical benefits of The Frog in helping to strengthen Brody's upper body, improve his posture and engage different muscles than those he uses to sit upright.

It took a few weeks, however, for Brody to master the piece of equipment. To motivate him, the Morelands used blueberries as an enticement.

Brody's mother would sit on the floor with a blueberry a few feet away from him. He'd scoot toward her and eat his tasty snack, then head to the next mission -- perhaps reaching his dad across the room.

It has been a resounding success, Motavalli said. When Brody uses The Frog, "he has this bright grin on his face," she said.

What began as an effort to help their son has evolved into the Frog Mobility Project.

The Morelands wanted to share The Frog so other kids with spina bifida could move the way their son does. They didn't want to charge for it because parents with disabled children already spend so much money on therapy and equipment.

Since the first model was invented a year ago, the Morelands have refined their craft. They have a workshop in the office of their agriculture business, Moreland Seed & Soil, about a mile outside Centralia.

Surrounded by farmland, the 20-by-30-foot room inside the office has become the headquarters for Frog Mobility.

Since that first model, the Morelands have built and given away more than 150 Frogs to kids who need them in at least seven countries.

The manufacturing process has also been streamlined. When all of the Frog pieces were cut by hand, the device took six hours to build. Now, with a computer-controlled router, it takes only three.