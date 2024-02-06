Dad, daughter interpret each other's artworks

Walk into the Arts Council main gallery in downtown Cape Girardeau, and see work hung in pairs. On the left, an original artwork, and on the right, the interpretation. One is rendered in fabrics, the other in paint. One by the daughter, the other by the father.

That's the setup for the show "Interpretations: Dad and Daughter," now on display at the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, 16 N. Spanish St. in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Hannah Smith of St. Louis and Dave Walker of Columbia, Missouri, collaborated remotely on the show for several months, each creating a work and sending an image of it to the other, to be inspired by and reacted to, Walker said.

Smith is a painter strongly influenced by Gustav Klimt's mix of minimalism and "overwhelming" detail, and Dr. Seuss' imaginary worlds; and Walker creates more realism-type landscapes or scenes with scraps of fabric.

Nature is a common thread throughout the show, as are flowers.

Dave Walker and Hannah Smith discuss their works in the show "Interpretations: Dad and Daughter" at the opening reception Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, 16 N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau. Marybeth Niederkorn

The latter pushed Walker out of his comfort zone, he said, because while he has worked for decades creating landscapes, he had to work to understand how he would interpret Smith's floral paintings.

Walker was an art teacher in the 1970s, and after he moved on to a more lucrative career path, he said, he worked in watercolor and other media as a hobby.

Then he started piecing quilt tops, and was particularly inspired by the quilt shows in Paducah, Kentucky.

Realizing he had plenty of scrap pieces of fabric left over, he said, he started to craft them into landscapes.