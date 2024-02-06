Cynthia Perry had violent past, family members, others allege

Family members and friends of the victim and suspect in the death of John David Perry contend Cynthia Perry has a history of violence and that his recent death was a continuation of episodes that have gone unchecked for years.
Cynthia Perry was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action last week in Cape Girardeau County. Prosecutors and police allege Cynthia Perry ran over her ex-husband with her Ford Bronco in the parking lot of the Eagles Club in Cape Girardeau. John David Perry died Nov. 30 after life support was removed and after his organs could be donated. When he died, charges were upgraded from domestic assault to first-degree involuntary manslaughter. Cynthia Perry's bond was also raised to $500,000.
Katie New of the Office of State Public Defender has been appointed to represent Cynthia Perry in the case.
John David Perry's sister, Laurie Ray, told the Southeast Missourian her brother and Cynthia Perry had multiple violent interactions, including an instance where Cynthia had allegedly stabbed him.
"Physical abuse doesn't just happen to women," Ray said. "My brother would often show up on my doorstep in the middle of the night after being hit, slapped and worse -- stabbed and having his teeth knocked out."
Ray said her ex-sister-in-law tried to stab her brother in the heart, but John David Perry blocked the attempt with his forearm. She said he never went to the doctor for it, but the wound was deep and should have been stitched. She said her brother had to have his dentures reworked several times because of Cynthia Perry's physical abuse. She said the alleged stabbing happened several years ago.
"We would try to piece him back together and show him the love and support that he needed to leave her, but her manipulations would always lure him back," Ray said. "My brother was no angel and always lived his life on the edge, but to his core he was kind, helpful and loving.
"I often loved him from a distance, because it was gut-wrenching when he would show up wounded, and I could tell the old JD (John David) would slowly start to come back after spending time with friends and family. I always knew when the switch had flipped and he had let the darkness, meaning Cindy, come over him. She refused to ever let him be at peace and even showed up at my house one night after she had kicked him out. She rammed her vehicle into my brother's truck and left her vehicle running and left the scene. After all the years of physical abuse, I have zero doubts that this was an accident. I also have zero doubts that she has any remorse, other than getting caught. ... If she gets out, she will do this again."
The couple divorced in 2015, according to court records, but they were at the bar together at the Eagles Club the night of Perry's death, according to multiple sources.
Ethan Revelle, who worked with John David Perry for four years at Midwest Interior Systems and later Specialty Contracting, said there was a "serious amount of domestic violence from Cindy." Revelle reported John David Perry would come into work once or twice a month with a black eye or scratches on his neck and face. While John David and Cynthia Perry had been divorced for several years, they've "been together the whole time, just not on paper," Revelle said.
"I mean, you can ask anyone that worked with him, he was scared of her," he added. "And he would constantly say that she would either get him thrown in prison or kill him. About two months ago, he called me to come pick him up because she left him on the side of the road in a thunderstorm. She was abusive to him the whole time I've known him."
Meanwhile, Cynthia Perry's daughter, Taylor Myers, alleged her mother not only physically abused John David Perry, but that Cynthia Perry also allegedly stabbed her uncle, days before Charles Ussery killed himself after unintentionally shooting his mother. Myers said her mother has physically abused several men she has been with over the years.
Furthermore, Myers said she witnessed the incident where Perry's ex-boyfriend, Wally Claar, died in 2010 from stab wounds. Prosecutors in that case did not file charges because of the Castle Doctrine law, which allows for lethal measures in certain self-defense situations. Investigative documents released at the time indicated Myers' sister's boyfriend stabbed Claar. Myers confirmed that's what happened, but said Claar was drunk and trying to leave the home after saying goodbye to her.
"Mom called Michael and one of Michael's friends to come hurt him," she said. "She provoked him."
She added that Claar was intoxicated and trying to leave when he stumbled into her mother as he turned to leave. That's when Claar was tackled, and the fight continued out the door. During the scuffle, Claar was stabbed, she said. She said Claar was a good man and the closest thing she had to a caring father figure in her life. She said she watched the life leave his eyes.
Myers said she experienced physical and sexual abuse as a child. She contended the men who dated her mother would endure her mother's abuse, and turn abusive themselves over time because of her mother's influence.
"She needs to be stopped," Myers said. "I love her, but she is mentally ill. When she gets in these manic episodes, she goes from zero to 100 pretty quick."
Myers said her mother would get jealous when John David Perry would even look at her. Myers said she would take out these feelings either on Perry or on her. Myers said Perry would sometimes pin her to the floor and beat her. But she said her mother would also use hangers or cords to punish her or her mother's boyfriends.
"I have no doubt she ran him over on purpose," she said, referring to John David Perry.
These statements of past violence add a layer of concern regarding the events of Nov. 25 at the Eagles Club.
Involuntary manslaughter infers the suspect did not intend to cause the death, but rather the act was done recklessly or with criminal negligence while intoxicated. It's a Class C felony, which can impose a sentence from three to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
The extent of the evidence in the case is not fully known.
Family members said John and Cynthia Perry had apparently arrived to the Eagles Club together, along with Michael Bievenue.
Chelsea Hawn, who was hosting an event at the Eagles Club to raise money for the children and wife of her deceased friend, Brian Thompson, said Cynthia Perry began arguing and was asked to leave. The event was supposed to be a positive experience. There was a raffle drawing, a live band and food for everyone. But Cynthia Perry began arguing with someone and was escorted out.
When she was escorted out, Hawn said, Cynthia Perry was told she was banned from the premises, which sent her into a rage. Hawn said John David Perry followed Cynthia Perry out of the bar, as did Bievenue.
The probable-cause affidavit signed by an officer whose name was redacted, explained that Cynthia Perry drove away and struck her ex-husband. The statement indicates Cynthia Perry allegedly felt the vehicle run over something and then looked behind her in the rearview mirror and saw John David Perry lying on the ground. The probable- cause statement says she then drove to another bar in Frohna, Missouri, before heading to Kansas City, Missouri, claiming at one point she was "lost."
Ray said she believes the involuntary manslaughter charge was chosen because it has a better chance of conviction.
When a case involves an intentional homicide, prosecutors may file either first-degree or second-degree murder charges. First-degree murder requires the person deliberated on the matter before choosing to kill the victim. The punishment for first-degree murder is the death penalty or life without the possibility of parole.
Like first-degree murder, second-degree murder is a Class A felony, which can result in a sentence from 10 to 30 years or life in prison. Such convictions require proof the accused "knowingly" caused someone's death and the person was killed as the result of a felony crime.
Voluntary manslaughter can be charged with the same conditions as second-degree murder, but the death was caused "under the influence of sudden passion arising from an adequate cause." Voluntary manslaughter is a Class B felony, which carries a range of punishment from five to 15 years in prison.
Cynthia Perry was also charged with armed criminal action (ACA), which requires proof of intent, because it involved the use of a vehicle.
In 1991, an ACA conviction was reversed because it "requires a culpable mental state of acting purposely, knowingly or recklessly. Criminal negligence will not support an armed criminal action charge," according to summaries of judicial rulings on the state's online statutes website. In 1993, a court ruled that in order for ACA to apply in vehicle cases, "the operator or user of the automobile must possess an intent and motive for the automobile to be an instrument of harm. Mere recklessness in the operation of an automobile does not give rise to armed criminal action."
The ACA charge requires intent, and its punishment could be harsher than involuntary manslaughter. ACA is an unclassified felony that carries a sentence from three to 15 years, with no eligibility for parole.
John David Perry also has a criminal record, including third-degree domestic assault in 2003, second-degree trespassing in 2005 and multiple DWI charges.