Cynthia Perry had violent past, family members, others allege

Family members and friends of the victim and suspect in the death of John David Perry contend Cynthia Perry has a history of violence and that his recent death was a continuation of episodes that have gone unchecked for years.

Cynthia Perry was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action last week in Cape Girardeau County. Prosecutors and police allege Cynthia Perry ran over her ex-husband with her Ford Bronco in the parking lot of the Eagles Club in Cape Girardeau. John David Perry died Nov. 30 after life support was removed and after his organs could be donated. When he died, charges were upgraded from domestic assault to first-degree involuntary manslaughter. Cynthia Perry's bond was also raised to $500,000.

Katie New of the Office of State Public Defender has been appointed to represent Cynthia Perry in the case.

John David Perry's sister, Laurie Ray, told the Southeast Missourian her brother and Cynthia Perry had multiple violent interactions, including an instance where Cynthia had allegedly stabbed him.

"Physical abuse doesn't just happen to women," Ray said. "My brother would often show up on my doorstep in the middle of the night after being hit, slapped and worse -- stabbed and having his teeth knocked out."

John David Perry

Ray said her ex-sister-in-law tried to stab her brother in the heart, but John David Perry blocked the attempt with his forearm. She said he never went to the doctor for it, but the wound was deep and should have been stitched. She said her brother had to have his dentures reworked several times because of Cynthia Perry's physical abuse. She said the alleged stabbing happened several years ago.

"We would try to piece him back together and show him the love and support that he needed to leave her, but her manipulations would always lure him back," Ray said. "My brother was no angel and always lived his life on the edge, but to his core he was kind, helpful and loving.

"I often loved him from a distance, because it was gut-wrenching when he would show up wounded, and I could tell the old JD (John David) would slowly start to come back after spending time with friends and family. I always knew when the switch had flipped and he had let the darkness, meaning Cindy, come over him. She refused to ever let him be at peace and even showed up at my house one night after she had kicked him out. She rammed her vehicle into my brother's truck and left her vehicle running and left the scene. After all the years of physical abuse, I have zero doubts that this was an accident. I also have zero doubts that she has any remorse, other than getting caught. ... If she gets out, she will do this again."

The couple divorced in 2015, according to court records, but they were at the bar together at the Eagles Club the night of Perry's death, according to multiple sources.

Ethan Revelle, who worked with John David Perry for four years at Midwest Interior Systems and later Specialty Contracting, said there was a "serious amount of domestic violence from Cindy." Revelle reported John David Perry would come into work once or twice a month with a black eye or scratches on his neck and face. While John David and Cynthia Perry had been divorced for several years, they've "been together the whole time, just not on paper," Revelle said.

"I mean, you can ask anyone that worked with him, he was scared of her," he added. "And he would constantly say that she would either get him thrown in prison or kill him. About two months ago, he called me to come pick him up because she left him on the side of the road in a thunderstorm. She was abusive to him the whole time I've known him."

Meanwhile, Cynthia Perry's daughter, Taylor Myers, alleged her mother not only physically abused John David Perry, but that Cynthia Perry also allegedly stabbed her uncle, days before Charles Ussery killed himself after unintentionally shooting his mother. Myers said her mother has physically abused several men she has been with over the years.

Furthermore, Myers said she witnessed the incident where Perry's ex-boyfriend, Wally Claar, died in 2010 from stab wounds. Prosecutors in that case did not file charges because of the Castle Doctrine law, which allows for lethal measures in certain self-defense situations. Investigative documents released at the time indicated Myers' sister's boyfriend stabbed Claar. Myers confirmed that's what happened, but said Claar was drunk and trying to leave the home after saying goodbye to her.

"Mom called Michael and one of Michael's friends to come hurt him," she said. "She provoked him."

She added that Claar was intoxicated and trying to leave when he stumbled into her mother as he turned to leave. That's when Claar was tackled, and the fight continued out the door. During the scuffle, Claar was stabbed, she said. She said Claar was a good man and the closest thing she had to a caring father figure in her life. She said she watched the life leave his eyes.

Myers said she experienced physical and sexual abuse as a child. She contended the men who dated her mother would endure her mother's abuse, and turn abusive themselves over time because of her mother's influence.