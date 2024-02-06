Cynthia Perry faces new charge following death of John David Perry

Police allege that Cynthia Perry ran over John David Perry in her Ford Bronco. According to a probable-cause statement filed by Cape Girardeau Police, Cynthia Perry knew she had hit her ex-husband, felt the impact of running over something and saw him in the rearview mirror before driving to another bar in Frohna, Missouri, and then heading to Kansas City. She also faces a charge of armed criminal action.

Involuntary manslaughter is a Class C felony, punishable up to 10 years in prison.

According to Missouri statutes, a person commits the crime of involuntary manslaughter in the first degree if he or she recklessly causes the death of another person or acts with criminal negligence when operating a vehicle while in an intoxicated condition.

For the armed criminal action charge, prosecutors must prove that the defendant acted with a culpable mental state of acting purposely, knowingly or recklessly. According to previous rulings, criminal negligence alone is not enough to find a person guilty of ACA when attached to involuntary manslaughter in a driving while intoxicated case. A charge of ACA ranges from 3 to 15 years for the first offense, and runs consecutively to any punishment for a crime committed with the use of a deadly weapon.