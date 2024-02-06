Cyclists share visions, concerns at regional trail meeting

For bicyclists and pedestrians, Cape Girardeau’s Kingshighway is risky to cross.

Many of the bicyclists who showed up at a public meeting Wednesday afternoon at the Osage Centre said they would like to see the addition of crossings to make it easier for them to get across the street.

Cape Girardeau resident Kris Baranovic said Kings-

highway, with its rushing traffic of cars and trucks, is a major roadblock for walkers and cyclists.

“This is an absolute kill factor,” he said.

Baranovic said he often rides his bike on Themis Street.

“It is great for bikes,” he said, explaining there are stop signs along the route that slow down vehicular traffic.

Baranovic was one of about 20 people, including city staff, who showed up at the first of two “community workshops” seeking public input as part of an effort to develop a “regional bicycling and pedestrian network” plan.

A second workshop was held Wednesday night at the Civic Center in Jackson.

The Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) has hired Lochmueller Group, a St. Louis consulting firm, to help develop the plan at a cost of $50,000.

SEMPO is a federally mandated and funded policy-making organization that oversees transportation planning for the Cape Girardeau and Jackson region.

Cape Girardeau city planner Ryan Shrimplin is executive director of the group. He said the group wants to develop a plan that will meet the needs of the public.

Cheryl Sharp, project engineer for the consulting firm, said the goal is to provide a safe and convenient network for pedestrian and bicycle traffic and improve “livability” in the area.