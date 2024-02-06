Cyclists share visions, concerns at regional trail meeting

For bicyclists and pedestrians, Cape Girardeau’s Kingshighway is risky to cross.
Many of the bicyclists who showed up at a public meeting Wednesday afternoon at the Osage Centre said they would like to see the addition of crossings to make it easier for them to get across the street.
Cape Girardeau resident Kris Baranovic said Kings-
highway, with its rushing traffic of cars and trucks, is a major roadblock for walkers and cyclists.
“This is an absolute kill factor,” he said.
Baranovic said he often rides his bike on Themis Street.
“It is great for bikes,” he said, explaining there are stop signs along the route that slow down vehicular traffic.
Baranovic was one of about 20 people, including city staff, who showed up at the first of two “community workshops” seeking public input as part of an effort to develop a “regional bicycling and pedestrian network” plan.
A second workshop was held Wednesday night at the Civic Center in Jackson.
The Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) has hired Lochmueller Group, a St. Louis consulting firm, to help develop the plan at a cost of $50,000.
SEMPO is a federally mandated and funded policy-making organization that oversees transportation planning for the Cape Girardeau and Jackson region.
Cape Girardeau city planner Ryan Shrimplin is executive director of the group. He said the group wants to develop a plan that will meet the needs of the public.
Cheryl Sharp, project engineer for the consulting firm, said the goal is to provide a safe and convenient network for pedestrian and bicycle traffic and improve “livability” in the area.
Part of the plan also will look at educating the public about the rules of the road.
The plan will look at creating and expanding biking and walking routes in the region.
“We don’t want the plan to just sit on the shelf,” Sharp said.
The public will have an opportunity to provide input through an online survey, she said. The survey can be accessed at surveymonkey.com/r/SEMPO-BikePed.
Sharp said the goal is to have a draft of the plan by October.
Several bicyclists who attended the meeting at the Osage Centre said they would like to see the trail along the floodwall extended to the city’s south side.
Bicycle-shop owner Eric Gooden said he would like to see a pedestrian/bicycle trail around the city’s perimeter.
Recreational enthusiast Patrick Watson suggested creating a pedestrian and bicycle trail that would connect Osage Park to Cape County Park North and extend to the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex. The route ultimately could be extended to Jackson, he said.
Watson said riding bicycles on city streets can be “a little terrifying.”
Carrie Walker said, “I try to stick to the trail.”
She said pedestrians and bicyclists often use the trail to access a nearby grocery store.
Walker said Cape Girardeau would benefit from having “share the road” signs to alert motorists to cyclists on city streets.
