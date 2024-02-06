Cyclist struck near intersection of Broadway, N. West End in Cape

A 15-year-old cyclist was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Broadway and North West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau.
The cyclist was traveling west on Broadway approaching North West End Boulevard when a vehicle turned east onto the roadway and struck the victim, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann.
Cape Girardeau fire Capt. Kelly Allen said the call was received at 12:21 p.m. and fire personnel were on scene for about 10 minutes.
Hann stated the victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
