Cycle for a cause at 22nd annual Tour de Cape charity bike ride

Don't be too quick to stash away your bicycle as summer comes to a close.

On Oct. 2, the Cape Girardeau County Rotary Club and the Cape Girardeau Evening Optimist Club will once again host the annual Tour de Cape charity bike ride.

This is the 22nd year the two clubs have hosted the event, though a big change has been planned for the upcoming Tour de Cape. Rotary president Marc Fulgham said organizers added a 25-mile gravel loop in addition to the tour's 15-, 30- and 60-mile road routes.

"We know gravel riding has become very popular, and we are glad to offer a route that will provide riders with this option," Fulgham said in a statement.

The gravel route travels across the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge to Illinois, where bicyclists will ride a 25-mile loop through Southern Illinois.