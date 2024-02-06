Cycle for a cause at 22nd annual Tour de Cape charity bike ride

Don't be too quick to stash away your bicycle as summer comes to a close.
On Oct. 2, the Cape Girardeau County Rotary Club and the Cape Girardeau Evening Optimist Club will once again host the annual Tour de Cape charity bike ride.
This is the 22nd year the two clubs have hosted the event, though a big change has been planned for the upcoming Tour de Cape. Rotary president Marc Fulgham said organizers added a 25-mile gravel loop in addition to the tour's 15-, 30- and 60-mile road routes.
"We know gravel riding has become very popular, and we are glad to offer a route that will provide riders with this option," Fulgham said in a statement.
The gravel route travels across the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge to Illinois, where bicyclists will ride a 25-mile loop through Southern Illinois.
All routes start at 8:30 a.m. at the parking lot across from Big Sandy Superstore in downtown Cape Girardeau. Live music will play and food will be served at the John Boardman Pavilion.
Event organizer Ellen Odden said while Tour de Cape has a party-like atmosphere, it's also an opportunity to give back to the community.
A majority of proceeds raised at the event will benefit Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship, a not-for-profit offering therapeutic horseback riding to children with disabilities. Proceeds will also benefit downtown Cape Girardeau's Glenn House and Spark Ministries in McClure, Illinois, among other organizations.
"It's just fun being able to serve the community like that and offer this type of activity," Odden said.
Tickets cost $25 if purchased by Wednesday. Register and find more details on Tour de Cape at tourdecapegirardeau.com.
