CVS buying Schnucks pharmacies

CVS announced Tuesday it is acquiring the Schnucks pharmacy business, including the pharmacy inside the Schnucks store in Cape Girardeau.

According to a joint news release, CVS Pharmacy Inc., a subsidiary of CVS Health Corp., has entered into a “definitive agreement” for CVS to acquire the 110 pharmacies operated by Schnucks throughout the Midwest.

The news release said 99 of the pharmacies will be rebranded as “CVS Pharmacy” while the prescription files from the remaining 11 Schnucks pharmacies will be transferred to nearby CVS pharmacies.

The Cape Girardeau Schnucks market at 19 S. Kingshighway is only a few hundred yards from a CVS Pharmacy at the intersection of Kingshighway and William Street.

Neither CVS nor Schnucks has indicated whether the pharmacy at the Cape Girardeau Schnucks will be closed or rebranded.

“The list of pharmacies that will be converted and the pharmacies that will close will not be considered final until the transaction (between CVS and Schnucks) closes,” Schnucks community relations manager Paul Simon told the Southeast Missourian in a telephone interview from Schnucks’ St. Louis headquarters.

Although Simon said the official list will not be available until April, a document on a Schnucks employee union website related to the CVS acquisition does not include the Cape Girardeau pharmacy among those CVS will close, meaning it is among those that will be rebranded as a CVS pharmacy.

Terms of the pharmacy acquisition were not disclosed.