All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsDecember 22, 2020

CVS: 100,000 nursing home vaccinations next week in Mo.

O'FALLON, Mo. -- CVS Health plans to administer about 100,000 coronavirus vaccinations next week at Missouri long-term care facilities as the vaccination rollout expands beyond health care workers, the company said Monday. The pharmacy chain will vaccinate residents and staff at more than 40,000 long-term care facilities across the U.S. ...

By JIM SALTER ~ Associated Press
Michelle Chester, director of employee health services at Northwell Health, prepares the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Monday at Northwell Health's Long Island Jewish Valley Stream hospital in Valley Stream, New York.
Michelle Chester, director of employee health services at Northwell Health, prepares the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Monday at Northwell Health's Long Island Jewish Valley Stream hospital in Valley Stream, New York.Eduardo Munoz ~ Associated Press

O'FALLON, Mo. -- CVS Health plans to administer about 100,000 coronavirus vaccinations next week at Missouri long-term care facilities as the vaccination rollout expands beyond health care workers, the company said Monday.

The pharmacy chain will vaccinate residents and staff at more than 40,000 long-term care facilities across the U.S. The first of those vaccinations have already begun, but Missouri facilities will see their first vaccinations starting Dec. 28, CVS Health spokesman Charlie Rice-Minoso said.

CVS and its competitor, Walgreens, are facilitating the inoculations at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. Walgreens didn't immediately reply to a Monday email seeking further information about that company's plan in Missouri.

Health care workers were the first to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Nursing homes were next on the list because the virus has killed more than 110,000 people at long-term care facilities nationwide, including about half of the 4,947 people who have died of the disease in Missouri.

CVS said vaccinations at nursing homes should be completed in about three months.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Once vaccines are available to everyone, CVS said it plans to provide them at each of its locations. Appointments will be necessary. The company said it hopes to administer about 20 million shots per month. It isn't clear when those vaccinations will begin, but Missouri's health director, Dr. Randall Williams, said he expects general public vaccinations to start by April.

Meanwhile, some Missouri facilities have already begun vaccinating people with the newly-approved Moderna vaccine, state health department spokeswoman Lisa Cox said. Citing "some volatility in the supply shipments," she declined to estimate how many doses of that vaccine will be administered this year.

The health department on Monday reported 10 additional COVID-19 deaths and 3,130 additional confirmed cases, pushing its pandemic total to 368,316 cases.

It appeared that restrictions on indoor dining in St. Louis County will soon be eased. Democratic County Executive Sam Page said Monday that the county health department was finalizing a plan that would allow restaurants to partially resume some indoor dining by the first week of January.

Page announced the restrictions in mid-November as coronavirus cases surged throughout the region. The number of cases has stabilized over the past couple of weeks, but hospitals remain dangerously close to capacity. The restrictions have drawn strong complaints from many restaurant operators.

St. Louis County Health Department spokeswoman Sara Dayley said in an email that cases in the county went from about 140 per day at the start of October to 804 per day on Nov. 17. She credited the county's restrictions for helping to reduce that number to its current daily average of 534.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy