All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 22, 2017

Cut cable disrupts 911 service in wide area

A cut cable between Cape Girardeau and Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, left some people without functioning 911 services Wednesday. Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management director Richard Knaup said AT&T representatives told the Jackson Police Department there was a cable cut about 4 p.m. Wednesday, leaving AT&T cellular and VOIP customers unable to use 911...

Tyler Graef

A cut cable between Cape Girardeau and Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, left some people without functioning 911 services Wednesday.

Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management director Richard Knaup said AT&T representatives told the Jackson Police Department there was a cable cut about 4 p.m. Wednesday, leaving AT&T cellular and VOIP customers unable to use 911.

Big River Telephone, he said, uses AT&T VOIP services and also was affected.

Knaup said he didn’t know how the cable was cut or how many people were affected, but said the event was the most significant cell outage he’s seen in several years.

“This has not happened in several years that I’m aware of, and that outage was just locally; several years ago, a cable was cut between Cape and Jackson that isolated Jackson and the Cape call centers, and that was it,” he said. “This is the largest area one that I’ve seen.

“I’ve tried to call my counterpart in Perry County (Hank Voelker), but I can’t get ahold of him because he has no cell service up there with AT&T,” he said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson police were told the cable would be repaired and back in service by 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Knaup said.

Landlines still worked, he said.

“People will have to get by with what they can,” he said. “It’s always good to know the seven-digit [emergency] numbers.”

Local police numbers:

  • Cape Girardeau Police Department: (573) 335-6621
  • Jackson Police Department: (573) 243-3151
  • Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Department: (573) 243-3551

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 28
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-to...
NewsOct. 27
Voss, Davis and Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147...
NewsOct. 27
Uncover the eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted...
NewsOct. 27
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for communit...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy