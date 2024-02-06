Customer pulls gun at Charleston McDonald's

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Police are investigating an incident in Charleston where a drive-through customer pulled a gun on an employee.
An officer with Charleston Department of Public Safety investigated an assault on July 5 at McDonald's restaurant involving a firearm, according to DPS Director Robert Hearnes. A customer in the drive-thru pulled a handgun on an employee, Hearnes said in DPS' weekly summary.
The suspect has yet to be identified and further information was unavailable at press time.
