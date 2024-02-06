Local hairstylist Chrissie Shay, nicknamed The Hair Wizard, works magic for local families by providing free haircuts to special-needs children.

Shay's "Special Sunday" events dedicate an entire day to special-needs families, giving each haircut a full hour to ensure the children remain as comfortable and relaxed as possible.

Shay's son, Takota, 5, was diagnosed on the autism spectrum at age 2 and led Shay to realize how intense a hair salon can be for such children.

"It's very overwhelming to somebody with specials needs -- the sights, the sounds, the noise, the amount of people, someone you don't know is getting in your face," Shay said. "It's just very overwhelming, so you just have to scale back and let them warm up to you -- let them warm up to the environment and just fit yourself to them instead of expecting them to fit to you."

Shay fits herself to the children by making them as comfortable with the process as possible -- explaining each step in the process, and once, even letting a child shave the hair on the side of her head.

Chrissie Shay cuts Alex Shrimplin's hair during a Special Sunday event in Cape Girardeau, which provides free haircuts to special-needs children. BEN MATTHEWS

With reduced lighting and soft music, Shay transformed her room Sunday in Colour Couture Salon in Cape Girardeau into a safe space for her clients during the second installment in her new, monthly cause.

When Alex Shrimplin walked in for his haircut just before 3 p.m. Sunday, Shay sat next to him in the waiting room and watched him play a mobile game.

Alex's mother, Carmen, gave Shay one of Shrimplin's favorite treats, a bag of Ruffles chips, to keep him happy throughout the trim.

After allowing Alex a few minutes to acclimate to his new environment, he led Shay into her salon, picked out a barber chair and let Shay's scissors go to work.

On a few occasions, the sensations of water droplets on his face caused Shrimplin to squirm in his seat, expressing his discomfort.