NewsDecember 16, 2021

Curry focuses on business, public safety in run for Cape's Ward 2

Michael "Crank" Curry
Business owner Micheal "Crank" Curry strives to defend local businesses and boost public safety if elected to the Cape Girardeau City Council.

Curry is among six candidates vying to represent Ward 2 in the southeast portion of the city. The ward's current council representative, Shelly Moore, reached her term limits and is unable to run for reelection.

Curry's opponents are Marvin McBride, Tameka Randle, Steve Watkins, Stafford Moore Jr. and Sommer McCauley.

Curry's run for Ward 2 is his first attempt to hold public office. He said his business background and lack of government experience could help bring a fresh perspective to the Cape Girardeau City Council.

"We need fresh, new minds," Curry said. "I think Cape is too comfortable. We need to put ourselves in a state of more growth, and a lot of people here are not necessarily ready to be uncomfortable."

Background

Curry, a native of Paducah, Kentucky, came to Cape Girardeau eight years ago to attend Southeast Missouri State University. He played football his freshman year until a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis took him off the field.

While on campus, Curry created Fingerprint Dance Community to teach free classes to children.

The organization later evolved to Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio.

Fingerprint, located in downtown Cape Girardeau at 707 Broadway, teaches children and adults art entrepreneurship, hip-hop dancing and culture.

As a business owner, Curry said he would work with downtown businesses to boost Cape Girardeau's economy.

"We need to listen to our downtown businesses a little bit more," Curry said. "I feel like a lot of local businesses who try to have events to bring in more economy in our downtown area are just getting looked over."

Increased surveillance

If elected, Curry said one of his main focuses would be to increase surveillance in Ward 2.

"We love the police department and what they do; they work hard," Curry said. "But I'd like to put some ideas in council to help with surveillance of downtown."

Other than boosting police presence, Curry suggested installing more cameras and street lights to make residents feel safer.

"For a lot of people who live in Ward 2, the main problem is it's so dark down there that it kind of encourages bad things to happen," Curry said.

"It's not that the neighborhoods are bad or anything, it's definitely not that," Curry said. "They just need to be paid attention to. I want to be a voice for those who see a problem and figure out how we can solve it in council."

Election

A primary election will be held Feb. 8 for Ward 2 and mayor positions, since more than two candidates filed for each office. The two candidates with the most votes will continue on to a general election April 5.

