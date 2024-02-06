Curry focuses on business, public safety in run for Cape's Ward 2

Business owner Micheal "Crank" Curry strives to defend local businesses and boost public safety if elected to the Cape Girardeau City Council.

Curry is among six candidates vying to represent Ward 2 in the southeast portion of the city. The ward's current council representative, Shelly Moore, reached her term limits and is unable to run for reelection.

Curry's opponents are Marvin McBride, Tameka Randle, Steve Watkins, Stafford Moore Jr. and Sommer McCauley.

Curry's run for Ward 2 is his first attempt to hold public office. He said his business background and lack of government experience could help bring a fresh perspective to the Cape Girardeau City Council.

"We need fresh, new minds," Curry said. "I think Cape is too comfortable. We need to put ourselves in a state of more growth, and a lot of people here are not necessarily ready to be uncomfortable."

Background

Curry, a native of Paducah, Kentucky, came to Cape Girardeau eight years ago to attend Southeast Missouri State University. He played football his freshman year until a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis took him off the field.

While on campus, Curry created Fingerprint Dance Community to teach free classes to children.

The organization later evolved to Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio.

Fingerprint, located in downtown Cape Girardeau at 707 Broadway, teaches children and adults art entrepreneurship, hip-hop dancing and culture.