Curriculum, program evaluations presented to Jackson school board

The Jackson School District Board of Education members accepted an evaluation on the district's Parents As Teachers program during their regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 10.

The Parents As Teachers (PAT) program was described in the meeting's agenda as a home-school-community partnership that supports and promotes the parent as a child's first teacher. The description stated parents and their children can participate in the program from prenatal to kindergarten entry.

Brooke Uchtman, director of Early Childhood Education for the district, said the program consists of personal visits from a certified parent educator. She said the district has three full-time and four part-time parent educators on staff.

Uchtman said PAT provides participants with opportunities for developmental screenings and group connections such as parenting workshops and family fun nights as well as supplying information regarding resources from various community services.

During the 2022-23 school year, Uchtman said the district's PAT program served 325 families, 209 of which met at least one of the required high-needs criteria. She reported screening results from 195 children revealed 54 indicated delays and seven of those students were referred for further evaluation.

Uchtman said the goals of the program include informing parents of possible delays in their child's development, preparing children for success in school and in life, and providing appropriate and useful information and guidance to parents as their child's primary and most important teacher.

Electives

The board also approved curriculum for Secondary Core Electives at the junior and senior high levels. Secondary Curriculum leaders Mike Tornetto, Mary Adams, Kerrie Middleton and Joseph Spurgeon discussed multiple course options available to students in the areas of social studies, math and science.