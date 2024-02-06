Current, former mayors to speak at First Friday Coffee

Robinson Construction and Kasten will sponsor the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce’s First Friday Coffee today.
The presentation is titled Community Champs and will consist of a panel discussion with several former mayors of Cape Girardeau, as well as current Mayor Harry Rediger.
Breakfast will be at 7 a.m. at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau, with the program starting at 7:40 a.m., and is scheduled to run until 8:30 a.m.
Pertinent address:
777 N. Main St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.
