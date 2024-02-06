Curly's Kitchen taking reservations for fifth free Thanksgiving meal

Despite selling his restaurant of 17 years in June 2018, former Stooges owner Ron Cook continues his Jackson tradition of providing free meals on Thanksgiving.
Now the owner of Curly’s Kitchen, Cook and his a crew of family and friends will begin accepting reservations today for this year’s event.
The meal has served hundreds in past years, and was relocated to the Jackson Elks Lodge after outgrowing its original venue at Stooges.
The event will be hosted at the Jackson Elks Lodge again this year, but all calls and questions about the event should be directed to Curly’s Kitchen.
Reservations may be made by calling Curly’s Kitchen at (573) 204-3475 beginning at 8 a.m. today, and the free, traditional Thanksgiving meals will be served with seatings at 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Nov. 28.
An email from event organizers said all are invited to make a reservation for the “community family” event, which is listed to be a meal “for anyone needing one or for anyone who doesn’t want to be alone on Thanksgiving day.”
The Jackson Elks Lodge is at 542 W. Independence St.
