Curly's Kitchen taking reservations for fifth free Thanksgiving meal

Despite selling his restaurant of 17 years in June 2018, former Stooges owner Ron Cook continues his Jackson tradition of providing free meals on Thanksgiving.

Now the owner of Curly’s Kitchen, Cook and his a crew of family and friends will begin accepting reservations today for this year’s event.

The meal has served hundreds in past years, and was relocated to the Jackson Elks Lodge after outgrowing its original venue at Stooges.