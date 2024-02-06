All sections
NewsOctober 27, 2020

Curbside voting begins in Cape County

Poll workers Valeria Klaproth, left, and Jeff Poole collect an ballot from a motorist Monday, the first day of a weeklong curbside-voting and absentee ballot dropoff event at the Cape Girardeau County Administration Building in Jackson.

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
Poll workers Valeria Klaproth, left, and Jeff Poole collect an ballot from a motorist Monday, the first day of a weeklong curbside-voting and absentee ballot dropoff event at the Cape Girardeau County Administration Building in Jackson. Another drive-up voting location is at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. Both cubside locations are open from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. through Friday.
Poll workers Valeria Klaproth, left, and Jeff Poole collect an ballot from a motorist Monday, the first day of a weeklong curbside-voting and absentee ballot dropoff event at the Cape Girardeau County Administration Building in Jackson. Another drive-up voting location is at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. Both cubside locations are open from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. through Friday.
Local News

