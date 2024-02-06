Curbside voting begins in Cape County

Poll workers Valeria Klaproth, left, and Jeff Poole collect an ballot from a motorist Monday, the first day of a weeklong curbside-voting and absentee ballot dropoff event at the Cape Girardeau County Administration Building in Jackson. ...

Poll workers Valeria Klaproth, left, and Jeff Poole collect an ballot from a motorist Monday, the first day of a weeklong curbside-voting and absentee ballot dropoff event at the Cape Girardeau County Administration Building in Jackson. Another drive-up voting location is at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. Both cubside locations are open from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. through Friday. Jay Wolz