Cup 'N' Cork will close doors in Cape

As one well-known business closes in downtown Cape Girardeau, another startup by a popular local chef will open in its place this summer.

Cup 'N' Cork will close at 11 S. Spanish St. on May 26, and Celebrations owner and head chef DeWayne Schaaf will open Ebb and Flow Fermentations, a brewery and beer bar, at the same location.

Cup 'N' Cork owner Tina Abbott said the decision to close was a difficult one to make, but "it's time."

Abbott said being part of the vibrant downtown community has been a lot of fun, and she's really enjoyed supporting artists with their art displays, rotated every month since they opened.

The events Cup 'N' Cork hosts, from trivia nights to poetry readings to open mic nights, have meant a lot to her, she said.

Being involved with the Arts Council has meant the restaurant has been part of First Friday celebrations downtown, Abbott added, and that's been a big part of the atmosphere of Cup 'N' Cork.

Abbott and her husband, Patrick, own and operate the restaurant together. He has a long background in the restaurant business, and she said she'll miss working with him.

But, Abbott said, it will be nice to be able to spend some time with her family.

"We haven't had a real family vacation in about 10 years," Abbott said, aside from three days in Branson last year.

Owning and operating a restaurant takes time, money, energy, and there's the constant possibility of a phone call needing either her or her husband to come in, she said.

"We had a family meeting," Abbott said. "They want to spend more time with us."

Cup 'N' Cork opened about 14 years ago at 46 N. Main St., Abbott said, and she and her husband purchased it six years ago.

They moved to 11 S. Spanish about three and a half years ago, Abbott said.

"I won't miss the stress," she said, "but I will miss the people, the things we are doing here."

Abbott said they considered relocating the business, but no place felt right.