Culvert work to close roads in Scott County

Culvert replacement to close Route CC in Scott County

Route CC in Scott County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the road, according to a MoDOT news release. This section of road is 1.75 miles north of Highway 91. The work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Oct. 1.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation