Larry and Jean Underberg have presented house concerts in their living room for 17 years -- without making a profit. They also provide food and lodging for the artists.

"Basically, the musicians will play and whatever they make in tips or donations they just keep," Larry Underberg said, "and of course any merchandise sales."

He said the concerts have been popular, mostly with the folk and singer-songwriter circuit. The Underbergs' concert series might even be "one of the earliest," Underberg said.

The concerts started with solo performances, he said, for maybe about a year, and then began to grow with the addition of a sound system "to amplify things a little bit."

Members of the audience watch from their seats in the dining room as Baylor Wilson and Jordyn Shellhart perform on April 23, 2017 in the home of Larry and Jean Underberg in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

"Now when we can we try to put in full bands or trios," he said. "I think we've had up to six people in a band playing in the living room before."

Underberg said with the sound system, the series has moved away from the folk music and has transitioned more into a "blues, rock, stuff that's a little more energetic."

He said the main difference between the house concerts and other venues is simply amplification.

"We're always amplified and we're a little more on the rock end than some of the others," Underberg said.

He said the concerts are open to anyone to "come over and listen," and they are free to do so. The Underbergs typically have a group who attends regularly, he said.

Average attendance stays at a steady 20 to 25 people, he said, and there have been crowds of as many as 50 people in the house at one time, which was a surprise to Underberg.

"We always ask people to make reservations so we know how many chairs to put out," he said.

Underberg said "one of the weird things is," knowing the concert takes place in somebody's house. He said he understands when it makes someone a little hesitant, but he sees new people all the time along with a "pretty good group of return attendees."

During each concert series, Underberg said at the peak, there can be up to 15 shows in one year, which usually translates to one or two shows every month.

"Any more than that and it's going to be possibly a little bit more difficult," he said.

Most of the artists hosted have contacted the Underbergs with interest in participating, or their agents have contacted them, he said.

The house sets up pretty comfortably, Underberg said, with big rooms and a lot of space with plenty of seats.