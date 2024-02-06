Jecala Amos started off her dancing career in Cairo, Illinois, at the age of 8. After moving several times -- and learning some moves of her own -- she has initiated her latest career venture as artistic director at Dance City in Cape Girardeau.

Amos graduated in 2012 with a general studies degree from Southeast Missouri State University after a time of indecisiveness on her career goal -- which involved a brief interest in majoring in dance and psychology.

Before graduation, she spent time in Orlando, Florida, pursuing an internship at Disney. Her intention was to audition and be either a Disney street dancer or "some type of princess," she said.

But after two auditions and a six-month effort, she realized it was "more work than anything" -- and was too tall to be a princess. Amos didn't meet Disney's 5-foot, 5-inche height requirements for the role, she said.

Amos then moved to Dallas to join well-known dance company Millennium Dance Complex, she said. But Amos turned it down because she would be unable to devote time to her church.

KASSI JACKSON ~ kjackson@semissourian.com Jecala Amos hops through an exercise with her baby hop class at Dance City Monday morning, Feb. 4, 2019, in Cape Girardeau.

Eventually, Amos ended up back in Cape Girardeau, where she began working with On Cue Dance Studio, which then led to connecting with the One City organization.

She discovered One City was looking for a lead dance instructor, Amos said, and it struck interest. Because of her experiences, she was familiar with ballet, tap dance and jazz. She decided to give it a shot.

She received an almost instant reply from Dance City executive director and co-founder of One City, Raelenna Ferguson, and Amos' next journey was about to take shape.

"We ended up meeting that same week," Amos said. "She expressed to me what their dream was for One City. They basically wanted a fine-arts-for-kids program, and they wanted it to be a dance program."

Amos jumped at the chance to direct, operate and teach at her own studio.

"It's One City's building, but it's my dance company," Amos said.

The week of Feb. 4 was the first official week of classes at Dance City -- managed by Amos.

According to Amos, she wants Dance City to operate as a dance school.

"Not only are [the students] dancing, but they're learning dance terms and information about dance," she said. "Because to me, the more you know about dance, the more confident you are."

Thirty-four students are enrolled so far, Amos said, taking advantage of offerings such as baby hip-hop, baby jazz, youth hip-hop, youth jazz and ballet.

The ballet classes are taught by Parker Jacques, a student at Southeast, Amos added.