NewsJanuary 24, 2019

Cub Scouts leader accused of abusing at least seven children

O'FALLON, Mo. -- New court filings say a former Cub Scouts leader sexually abused at least seven children. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the filings also state 49-year-old Matthew Baker, of O'Fallon, abused one of the children -- a boy younger 12 -- in July at a scout camp in St. Louis County...

Associated Press

O'FALLON, Mo. -- New court filings say a former Cub Scouts leader sexually abused at least seven children.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the filings also state 49-year-old Matthew Baker, of O'Fallon, abused one of the children -- a boy younger 12 -- in July at a scout camp in St. Louis County.

Baker was first charged in October with two separate incidents of child sexual abuse. At the time, Baker was listed on a Cub Scout site for the O'Fallon area as a den leader for second-graders. More alleged victims later came forward, leading authorities to file eight additional charges in recent weeks.

The Wolf pack revoked Baker's membership after the first round of charges.

