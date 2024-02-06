CTC to offer CDL training to prep drivers for trucking jobs

The Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center soon will offer a commercial driver’s license, or CDL, training program — a boon to Cape Girardeau and the region, officials said.

Rich Payne, director of the Career and Technology Center, or CTC, said the program is designed to fill a void in the region’s economy.

This will be the only public program in Cape Girardeau, and “there’s always been a need,” Payne said.

Cape Girardeau has access to Interstate 55 running north and south, and smaller highways running east and west, he said, including access to U.S. 60 by way of U.S. 61 to Sikeston.

Logistics companies and manufacturers already are operating in the area, he said.

Supplying those companies with well-trained, capable workers seemed like a good fit for the CTC, Payne said.

“If you’ve ever driven down the interstate, you’ve seen a number of trucking companies represented,” Payne said.

To drive on the interstate is to see the job opportunities, Payne said.

“To you, they [might be] only a distraction. Most people don’t think about it, but in my job, I start looking around the region, asking, ‘Where are career opportunities?’” Payne said.

The jobs are there, he added.

MTC Truck Driver Training based in Hazelwood, Missouri, will provide the training, Payne said.

The CTC is part of the Cape Girardeau Public School District. At Monday’s regular meeting, the board of education approved the partnership between the CTC and MTC Truck Driver Training.

Payne said he now can move ahead with firming up plans.

He said he hopes to have the program ready to roll within 60 to 90 days and encouraged anyone interested to contact the CTC for more information about enrollment.

People interested in the program need to keep a few things in mind, Payne said.

“You need to have a clean driving record, be drug-free, those kinds of things,” he said.