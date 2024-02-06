CTA changes ride rate structure

Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority (CGCTA) has announced a new rate structure, making its on-demand cab service rates less confusing and more affordable.

Under the new rate structure, traveling within the city limits of Cape Girardeau and Jackson is now a flat fee of $7.

Previously, these cities were divided into various zones, each with its own rate, ranging from $7 to $9.50. Regardless of the distance, when traveling within a zone, passengers were charged the corresponding rate. If traveling between zones, the higher zone rate applied. Additionally, journeys from anywhere in Cape Girardeau to any destination in Jackson, or vice versa, would cost $12.

"This is something we've been looking at doing for about year. The confusion that this can create for drivers, dispatchers and customers was crazy, and I didn't see a need for all of that," said Susan Redford, operations manager of CGCTA.

The new rate structure went into effect Friday, Sept. 29.