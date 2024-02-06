All sections
NewsOctober 7, 2023

CTA changes ride rate structure

Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority (CGCTA) has announced a new rate structure, making its on-demand cab service rates less confusing and more affordable. Under the new rate structure, traveling within the city limits of Cape Girardeau and Jackson is now a flat fee of $7...

Maryam Seyedalhosseini
story image illustation

Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority (CGCTA) has announced a new rate structure, making its on-demand cab service rates less confusing and more affordable.

Under the new rate structure, traveling within the city limits of Cape Girardeau and Jackson is now a flat fee of $7.

Previously, these cities were divided into various zones, each with its own rate, ranging from $7 to $9.50. Regardless of the distance, when traveling within a zone, passengers were charged the corresponding rate. If traveling between zones, the higher zone rate applied. Additionally, journeys from anywhere in Cape Girardeau to any destination in Jackson, or vice versa, would cost $12.

"This is something we've been looking at doing for about year. The confusion that this can create for drivers, dispatchers and customers was crazy, and I didn't see a need for all of that," said Susan Redford, operations manager of CGCTA.

The new rate structure went into effect Friday, Sept. 29.

Wysiwyg image
Wysiwyg image

"Obviously, doing it this way CTA might be losing a little bit of money. But the way I look at it is, if it's cheaper to ride, more people may ride, so hopefully ridership increases. But honestly our main goal was to make it less confusing for the customers. We had people who were upset; they didn't understand why going from Walmart Supercenter to Menards would cost $9 while they were only traveling a block," Redford said.

The CGCTA operates the on-demand cab service 5 a.m. to midnight, Monday through Thursday and also from 5 a.m. on Friday to 2 a.m. on Sunday. Redford said dispatchers are required to inform the customers if their wait time is going to be more than 30 minutes as soon as they call so customers can find alternate transportation if they wish.

"I know this little change doesn't improve the length of the wait, but I hope it improves the customer experience," she added.

Customers can also schedule rides ahead of time for important trips. To pre-schedule, customers may call (573) 335-5533 and dial 0, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday the day before they need a ride.

"CTA is going in a direction now where we are really trying to serve our community better. It's a customer service industry and we are here for the community," Redford said.

Local News
image
