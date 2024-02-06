CT scans uncover new findings about Kansas City mummies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two mummies owned by the Kansas City Museum have new stories to tell after CT scans revealed information about their background for the first time in centuries.

The mummies now will join the "Mummies of the World" traveling exhibit to tour for the next few years, the Kansas City Star reported.

CT scan results recently identified the mummies as a man and a woman, both in their 20s, who lived and died about 650 years ago in the Andes highlands near Lake Titicaca in South America. The scans initially were conducted at St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City in September.

The Kansas City Museum obtained the mummies from a businessman who purchased them in La Paz, Bolivia, in 1921. The mummies originally were placed in organic baskets, which identify them as from the Aymara culture. They're being renamed Runa and Warmi, which mean "man" and "woman" in the Aymara language.

"Basket mummies are not very numerous," said Randall Thompson, a cardiologist who coordinated the international team studying the CT-scan results. "The face on Runa is showing. That's by design. The descendants of these mummies would bring them out periodically to talk to them and perhaps give ceremonial meals. And when the conquering Spaniards came, they viewed that as being ancestor worship and idolatry. So they destroyed a lot of these mummies, and there are not very many of them around, which makes ours a cultural treasure."