CSA monument prepared for move

The Confederate States of America monument in Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau hangs from an excavator Wednesday as construction crews begin disassembling the 12-1/2 ton, 14-1/2 foot marker to prepare it for transport to storage. ...

The Confederate States of America monument in Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau hangs from an excavator Wednesday as construction crews begin disassembling the 12-1/2 ton, 14-1/2 foot marker to prepare it for transport to storage. Deputy city manager Molly Mehner said the marker is being moved to an undisclosed city facility where it will be securely stored until a permanent home is determined. BEN MATTHEWS