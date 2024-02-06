All sections
NewsOctober 2, 2021

Crowell named to Magnet board

Cape Girardeau County commissioners appointed Jason Crowell to the Cape Girardeau Area Magnet board Thursday. The county's second seat was vacated after John Thompson was unanimously chosen in September to serve as Magnet's interim director. Crowell will serve on the board on an interim basis, according to associate county commissioner Charles Herbst. On Jan. 1, the county will either reappoint Crowell or another person will take his place, Herbst said...

Monica Obradovic
Jason Crowell
Jason Crowell

Cape Girardeau County commissioners appointed Jason Crowell to the Cape Girardeau Area Magnet board Thursday.

The county's second seat was vacated after John Thompson was unanimously chosen in September to serve as Magnet's interim director.

Crowell will serve on the board on an interim basis, according to associate county commissioner Charles Herbst. On Jan. 1, the county will either reappoint Crowell or another person will take his place, Herbst said.

Magnet is an economic development group based out of Cape Girardeau. It focuses on the retention, creation and expansion of new jobs in the area. Local government officials, chamber of commerce members and business people make up Magent's board.

Crowell, a Southeast Missouri State University alumnus, served stints in the Missouri Senate and House of Representatives. He currently works for The Bank of Missouri.

