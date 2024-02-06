Crowell leads effort to cut low-income tax credits in Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and other members of a state commission on Friday voted against giving out $140 million in state low-income housing tax credits to subsidize places to live in poor areas of the state, a move lauded by the Republican governor as a way to save money.

Members of the Missouri Housing Development Commission voted 6-2 against matching $140 million in federal low-income housing credits for this fiscal year, the Columbia Daily Tribune reported. A final vote is needed and is expected at the commission’s next meeting, which now is scheduled for Dec. 19 in Jefferson City.

Former state senator Jason Crowell, a longtime critic of the state’s expensive tax credit programs and a new member of the commission, led efforts to ax the credits for the current fiscal year.

He praised Friday’s vote as “the single greatest step toward tax credit reform in the history of the state of Missouri,” the St. Louis Post-Dispatch quoted him saying.

The Southeast Missourian reached out to Crowell for a comment, leaving several messages on his cellphone Friday. None of the calls was immediately returned.

Greitens in a Friday statement said despite good intentions, the tax-credit program has not worked.

“We’re sick of politicians wasting your tax money,” Greitens said. “Today, we put an end to politics as usual, to save the people of Missouri hundreds of millions of dollars.”