News November 5, 2021

Crowd files through Arena Building for Cape Parks & Recreation Spaghetti Day

Eleanor Marks, 1, eats bread and spaghetti during Thursday's Spaghetti Day at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau. The Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Foundation held its 17th annual Spaghetti Day as volunteers served up spaghetti, mostaccoli, garlic bread, salad, drink and dessert for people dining in and for carry-out customers. See more photos of the event in a gallery at semissourian.com.