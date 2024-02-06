Crosswalk comments continue at SEMPO meeting

One message was expressed during public comments at this month’s Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization Board of Directors meeting — the need for a crosswalk on U.S. 61/Kingshighway.

A pedestrian recently suffered life-threatening injuries while attempting to cross the state highway, which is maintained by the Missouri Department of Transportation. In the wake of the crash, citizens at Monday’s Cape Girardeau City Council meeting expressed their desires for the city to provide pedestrians with safer means to cross the state highway’s intersection with North Cape Rock Drive.

The Rev. Renita Green, pastor of St. James AME Church and founder of The People’s Shelter, reiterated those opinions before MoDOT representatives at Wednesday afternoon’s SEMPO meeting.

Standing before the board of directors, Green acknowledged the victim had a history of making unsafe street crossings, but said the issue of providing pedestrian safety is larger than this one incident and asked the board to make the problem a priority.

The intersection’s current design features neither sidewalks nor crosswalks for pedestrians.

“I know that there are a lot of important projects, and a lot of things that are urgent, and a lot of things that have budget priority,” Green said. “But we’re asking you to really look at this crossing.”

The Rev. Renita Green, pastor of St. James AME Church and founder of The People's Shelter, speaks during the public comment period at a SEMPO Board of Directors meeting Wednesday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

During the SEMPO member report from MoDOT, area engineer Brian Okenfuss thanked Green for expressing her concerns at the meeting and shared background information about the intersection.