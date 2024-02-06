CrossRoads Church to host food distribution

CrossRoads Church will be partnering with Southeast Missouri Food Bank to help feed hungry Cape Girardeau County residents.
The food distribution will occur from 10 a.m. to noon today at the church, 4400 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson, with eligibility to receive food supplies determined by residency and household size. The distribution effort is hosted regularly by CrossRoads Church on the fourth Tuesday of every month.
Laveta Williams, program coordinator for SEMO Food Bank, said enough food will be provided today at CrossRoads Church to feed 40 to 45 families.
"Usually the meals include a meat of some sort, sometimes a produce, like a bag of potatoes or grapes. Then, we usually have canned goods like beans, fruits and vegetables. In each box there's probably eight to 10 items," Williams said.
Heather Collier, donor relations manager at SEMO Food Bank, described today's event as a longstanding one.
"The food bank was established in 1985, so, Southeast Missouri Food Bank has been around for a long time. We currently work with 140 partner agencies, and CrossRoads (Church) is one of those partners," Collier explained.
"The food bank acquires food in mass quantities. We're getting truckloads of food, either donated from manufacturers or, most of it, we actually purchase," she said. "Then our partner agencies, like churches, acquire the food from us to distribute."
Although food acquisition and distribution are nothing new, Collier said this year presented unusual challenges.
"With inflation, people right now are struggling more than they have been," Collier said, adding that record numbers of people have been served this year.
"The need is very high right now. People who were getting by a year ago are struggling to put food on the table," she said. "Anything anybody can do to help, whether it is donating time, donating food or donating money, will help their neighbors -- people sometimes working multiple jobs, faced with higher food and gas prices, sometimes unable to make ends meet."
One of CrossRoads Church's members, Barb Lewis, wasn't immediately sure of her reasons for volunteering at the food distribution event.
"I don't know if I could tell you specifically. I just really enjoy knowing that people are helped in some way. Food is definitely a help and, as a Christian, it's wonderful to be able to do for other people." Lewis said.
For more information or ways to get involved, visit www.semofoodbank.org.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.