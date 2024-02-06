CrossRoads Church to host food distribution

CrossRoads Church will be partnering with Southeast Missouri Food Bank to help feed hungry Cape Girardeau County residents.

The food distribution will occur from 10 a.m. to noon today at the church, 4400 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson, with eligibility to receive food supplies determined by residency and household size. The distribution effort is hosted regularly by CrossRoads Church on the fourth Tuesday of every month.

Laveta Williams, program coordinator for SEMO Food Bank, said enough food will be provided today at CrossRoads Church to feed 40 to 45 families.

"Usually the meals include a meat of some sort, sometimes a produce, like a bag of potatoes or grapes. Then, we usually have canned goods like beans, fruits and vegetables. In each box there's probably eight to 10 items," Williams said.

Heather Collier, donor relations manager at SEMO Food Bank, described today's event as a longstanding one.

"The food bank was established in 1985, so, Southeast Missouri Food Bank has been around for a long time. We currently work with 140 partner agencies, and CrossRoads (Church) is one of those partners," Collier explained.