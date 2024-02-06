Critics worry Missouri measure reduces police accountability

More than half of all U.S. states have enacted police reforms in the 13 months since George Floyd's death, but critics contend a Missouri measure would go the other way by reducing police accountability while increasing criminal penalties for some protest activities.

Senate Bill 26, sometimes referred to as the police "bill of rights," was approved by Missouri lawmakers in May and is awaiting the signature of Republican Gov. Mike Parson, a former sheriff. His spokeswoman said Parson is still reviewing the bill. If signed, it would become law Aug. 28.

George Floyd's death in May 2020 prompted soul-searching in many states. Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced last week to 22 1/2 years in prison after being convicted of murder in Floyd's death.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, around 30 states have passed police reform legislation since Floyd was killed. Among the new laws: Nine states and the District of Columbia banned chokeholds, while 12 states and the District of Columbia updated or changed their use-of-force policies.

"My impression is that Missouri is tone deaf to the real reforms that are necessary," said Rod Chapel Jr., president of the Missouri NAACP. "Missouri just turned its back on it."

Missouri isn't alone in its approach. In April, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, signed a law providing new protections for police and increasing penalties for protesters involved in property damage or violence.

In Iowa, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill last month making it easier for police to charge activists for public disorder, obstructing a roadway and engaging in unlawful assembly. That bill also adds protections for police, such as restricting circumstances in which an officer may be discharged or disciplined.

The Missouri bill's sponsor, Republican state Sen. Bill Eigel of St. Charles County, said it takes necessary steps to protect police and the public.

One provision addresses the so-called "defund the police" movement. It prohibits decreasing the budget for a policing agency by more than 12% compared to the jurisdiction's other departments over a five-year period.

The bill comes as some progressives in St. Louis and Kansas City want to reduce police budgets and use the money for things such as mental health services and addiction treatment.