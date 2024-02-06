Critics slam plans for black bear hunt in Missouri next year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A proposal to allow the first black bear hunt in modern Missouri history is drawing strong interest, particularly from opponents.

The Missouri Department of Conservation asked for public response to a plan for a limited black bear hunt next year as a way to manage a bear population that is growing and expanding its range. The department said between 540 and 840 black bears live in Missouri, mostly south of the Missouri River.

The state Conservation Commission must ultimately approve the proposal.

The comment period, which ended June 5, drew more than 3,300 responses. As of June 2, more than 67% of the respondents opposed the idea, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Some opponents object to hunting generally, while others didn't like some details of the plan, such as imposing a quota or holding the bear hunt during deer hunting season.

More than 1,000 survey respondents supported plans for the bear hunt. And the Conservation Federation of Missouri, a nonprofit organization that represents 100 groups with more than 80,000 affiliated members, favors the hunt.