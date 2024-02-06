Critics say Missouri free speech bill would limit speech

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Critics say a Missouri bill aimed at protecting student free speech on college campuses would also chip away at free speech for professors.

At issue is a bill by Republican Rep. Dean Dohrman that could be up for a full House vote as early as next week.

The legislation would ban what are known as "free speech zones," which are designated areas on campus for student expression. It calls for colleges and universities to adopt free speech policies by Jan. 1.

Dohrman said the bill is aimed at encouraging free expression and open debate in higher education, the Columbia Missourian reported.

But the legislation also warns faculty not to talk about issues unrelated to their classes.

"Although faculty are free in the classroom to discuss subjects within areas of their competence, faculty should be cautious in expressing personal views in the classroom and faculty should be careful not to introduce matters that have no relationship to the subject taught," the bill states.

The bill states professors couldn't be punished unless they discuss issues that are "not reasonably germane" for a substantial portion of class.