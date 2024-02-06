'Critical issues' close Cairo bridge

CAIRO, Ill. -- The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River at Cairo will be closed to traffic, according to a news release issued by the Illinois Department of Transportation.
Critical issues were discovered during a routine inspection of the bridge that started earlier this month, the release said. The bridge will remain closed until a plan is developed and implemented. Follow IDOT District 9 updates on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict9 or view area construction details on IDOT's traveler information map on www.GettingAroundIllinois.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.