NewsMarch 24, 2023

'Critical issues' close Cairo bridge

CAIRO, Ill. -- The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River at Cairo will be closed to traffic, according to a news release issued by the Illinois Department of Transportation. Critical issues were discovered during a routine inspection of the bridge that started earlier this month, the release said. ...

Southeast Missourian

CAIRO, Ill. -- The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River at Cairo will be closed to traffic, according to a news release issued by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Critical issues were discovered during a routine inspection of the bridge that started earlier this month, the release said. The bridge will remain closed until a plan is developed and implemented. Follow IDOT District 9 updates on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict9 or view area construction details on IDOT's traveler information map on www.GettingAroundIllinois.com.

Local News
