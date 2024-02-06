Dana McClard, food service manager for the Cape Girardeau School District, said few people appear to be neutral on a frequent menu item served district-wide for at least the last two decades.

"The sauce and the flavor, it's perfecto," said Alma Schrader elementary third-grader Xander Young, speaking Thursday of crispitos, believed to be the district's most distinctive food offering.

"They have a perfect taste (and) the meat inside is the perfect filling," agreed third-grade classmate Liam McDill.

"It's spicy," said fellow third-grader Khloe Thomas. "The outside is crispy and it's good."

"We either have students who love (crispitos) or hate them, but the consensus is, students mostly love them," said McClard, a 20-year school district employee, who has been in charge of food for the 4,330-pupil district since 2017.

Cafeteria staff prepare lunch plates with crispitos while students wait to receive them at Alma Schrader Elementary School on Thursday in Cape Girardeau. Sarah Yenesel

Description

"A crispito is a chicken chili wrap mixture in a whole grain tortilla on which you can add various toppings," McClard said, noting all students have the option to customize their selection with nacho cheese, sour cream and salsa.

Beginning in middle school, students can further accessorize crispitos with jalapenos, she added.

"The appeal, I think, is that a crispito is a larger food item; it's more filling and (students) can add their choice of condiment," McClard said.

Volume

McClard said her team, which numbered 57 employees pre-pandemic and is a bit smaller currently because of COVID, makes a lot of the Tex-Mex comfort food.

Cafeteria staff prepare lunch plates with crispitos at Alma Schrader Elementary School on Thursday in Cape Girardeau. Sarah Yenesel

"Since August 2019 until now, we've made 830 cases of crispitos," she said.