Crisp Museum's annual Escape the Museum event meets murder mystery

Crisp Museum will host the second annual Escape the Museum event Saturday and Sunday and Nov. 21 and 22 with a heart-stopping twist.

Gary Tyler, outreach specialist for the museum at Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus, said “this year’s challenge will be to solve a Hollywood-style murder mystery.”

Tyler said participants will pretend to be locked in Crisp Museum and must solve a series of puzzles, problems and obstacles before time runs out to solve the case and escape the museum.

“It’s basically like life-sized Clue,” Tyler said, referring to the classic board game. “You have a mannequin as the body — who is the curator at the museum — and you have 45 minutes to try to solve his murder, or you might become the next victim.”

Groups are limited to six participants, and sessions are limited to 45 minutes due to COVID-19. Face coverings will be required and social-distancing guidelines will be in place.

Sessions start on the hour, and are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Nov. 21, and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday and Nov. 22.