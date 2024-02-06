Crisp Museum builds Lego weekend to celebrate 65th anniversary of toy

Crisp Museum at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus has constructed a celebration for the 65th anniversary of the modern Lego brick.
The museum will host a Lego-themed Family Weekend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, and Sunday, Jan. 29.
Jan. 28 is recognized as the birthday of Lego bricks and is celebrated as International LEGO Day.
Lego bricks have become a household name over the last six and a half decades, and have changed with the times to become more themed and specific. From starting as just interlocking bricks that could be used to build towers and houses to themed sets such as the Titanic or the Empire State Building, Lego bricks have become a staple in toys.
Museum manager and senior curator Jim Phillips said he remembers playing with them when he was young.
"I remember in childhood I always had little ones and you'd build something and then kind of pretend — really, really pretend hard — this curved little piece was a spaceship or a car," Phillips said. "So watching the pieces become a little more, still being a brick, but being able to create something more dynamic, a little more realistic, makes it a little more fun for people who can't {pretend}."
When guests come to event over the weekend, Phillips said he wants them to not be afraid of the museum and not to be afraid of being silly or creative — there will be no forced way to enjoy the event or what to build.
"You're really at your own leisure to come in and pick a table, pick a product. We have full plan booklets that come with various kits; you're welcome to try to make that or make your own creation," Phillips said.
The event is free to the public both days. There will be six stations where visitors can stop by, as well as free-build tables. Along with building, there will be a scavenger hunt with Lego minis and Lego models on display. Prizes will be given away each hour.
Bricks are provided, visitors just need to bring their creativity and imagination. Museum staff are encouraging guests to take photos and make memories, but leave the bricks behind.
Crisp Museum is in the Cultural Arts Center at the River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau.
For more information, call (573) 651-2260 or email museum@semo.edu
