A man has stabbed himself multiple times. He's bleeding profusely. Police are called. They approach the man. The man charges at the officers with the knife. Police shoot the man, killing him.

That scenario might sound familiar if you've paid attention to regional crime headlines recently. The nightmarish confrontation played out in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, when officers shot and killed a knife-wielding man who they say was bleeding from self-inflicted stab wounds.

That description might also sound familiar if you lived in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1987.

That's when Joseph DeWayne Robinson, 27, stabbed himself many times. Memphis officers responded. Officers told him to drop his knife. Robinson stepped toward them, and they opened fire, killing the man.

That incident, more than 35 years ago, was the spark that ignited a new approach to how police respond to mental health crises. That incident, nearly identical to the one in Poplar Bluff, inspired what's called Crisis Intervention Team training, or CIT.

Mental health struggles

Decades after Robinson was shot to death in Memphis, the criminal justice system continues to grapple with mental health. While police departments face intense situations on the streets, Missouri's state government is struggling to provide the resources necessary for mental health services in the system, which can lead to delayed justice. In some cases, suspects wait longer in jail for a mental competency evaluation than the actual sentence they're facing.

A day after the knife-wielding man was killed by police in Poplar Bluff, the chief justice of the Missouri Supreme Court told the state's lawmakers that the court system was on the "front lines" of the "mental health crisis" in the United States. He asked lawmakers to support more efforts to provide mental health programs for those entering and exiting the criminal justice system.

At the street level, more police departments are adopting CIT, which is a specialized police curriculum aimed at de-escalating intense, emergency mental health episodes by using empathy and calmness. It's now being taught in jurisdictions all across the country, including Southeast Missouri.

The Three Rivers CIT council exists in the Poplar Bluff area. It serves 14 jurisdictions, including the Poplar Bluff Police Department. A lieutenant of the Poplar Bluff PD serves as the council co-chair.

Butler County Coroner Jim Akers told the Daily American Republic Monday that the deceased person was Michael R. Johnson, 30. His obituary stated he was a construction worker. The coroner said Johnson died from a gunshot wound. He said Johnson had no known history of mental illness and is presumed to have been on drugs at the time of the Feb. 7 shooting. Akers said drugs can reduce a person's pain threshold, and cause a person to act irrationally like Johnson did. A toxicology report is underway, according to the DAR.

An image posted as Johnson's Facebook profile in 2019 indicated Johnson was struggling with a drug addiction and trying to make amends.

Three officers were placed on administrative leave. One has returned to work since the incident, the DAR reported.

Poplar Bluff Police Chief Mike McClain told the Poplar Bluff newspaper that officers receive mandatory and extensive video and in-person de-escalation training for all department members.

"We have use-of-force training annually. It's part of our CALEA (Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies) accreditation that not only our use-of-force policy be reviewed yearly by officers but that we also have use-of-force refreshers on an annual basis," he said.

While the shooting may be justified as a matter of self-defense by the officers, it's not yet clear whether they followed the CIT training.

The chairman of the Three Rivers CIT Council did not respond to questions about the shooting, or whether the CIT Council would be reviewing the police response. The Missouri State Highway Patrol, also a jurisdiction that participates in CIT, is investigating the incident. Akers, the coroner, told the DAR that the prosecutor will be kept informed.

Nationally, a large percentage of police-involved shooting deaths involve mentally ill people.

A study conducted by the Washington Post concluded about 25 percent of people killed by police had a mental illness. The Minneapolis Star Tribune studied police slayings in Minnesota, which concluded 45 percent of people killed by police in that state were having a mental health crisis.

The national CIT organization explains that historically, CIT began with the killing of Robinson in Memphis. In an essay on its website, the organization explains that before CIT, “officers were trained to use deadly force when they perceive their own or someone else’s life to be in grave danger. This incident was criticized because the perception on the call was the only life in danger was the man who wanted to kill himself. This occurred during a time of racial tension in Memphis, and the man was African-American while both officers were white. This incident was the catalyst for the creation of the Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) in Memphis.”

Training

According to the Three Rivers CIT website, selected/volunteer police officers and other first responders may take a five-day, 40-hour training program. The training includes experts in mental health and substance abuse. The education includes perspectives from family advocates and other experienced CIT officers. Several times a year, officers within the CIT Council meet to discuss tactical issues and discuss experiences and scenarios they have encountered, and participate in advanced training.

Generally, CIT calls don't result in arrests, at least not in Memphis, where CIT began, according to reporting by the Commercial Appeal. The newspaper reported in 2017 that only 3% of more than 18,000 CIT calls resulted in someone being taken to jail. In many cases, people were taken to a psychiatric emergency center.

Every county in Southeast Missouri is covered by a CIT Council.

"We, as a department, recognized several years ago that the normal police response to community members dealing with mental health issues was outdated," Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair said. "Interactions with these individuals do not fit the traditional mode of police-citizen interactions, and the 'way we've always done it' could sometimes make a situation worse as opposed to having a calming effect. As a result, we committed to making sure our officers were equipped with the necessary CIT training to assist those in crisis."

Blair said the department is launching a co-responder unit where social workers will respond with officers to certain calls. Training and orientation of that program is ongoing.

Blair shared two recent incidents that were resolved using CIT techniques. In one, Cpl. Johnny Spencer responded to a man who had previously been violent toward officers, but using CIT techniques, Spencer convinced the man to speak with a mental health professional at a hospital. In another example, patrolman Dylan Corvick transported a man having a mental crisis to the Community Counseling Center. The mental health professional at the facility determined the person was homicidal and needed a mental health evaluation. Without using force, Corvick was able to take the individual into custody and transport the man to two different hospitals to receive mental health care.