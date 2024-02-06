Criminal suspect wanted in New Madrid County

NEW MADRID, Mo. -- The New Madrid County Sheriff's Department is seeking information to locate a criminal suspect.
A warrant was issued July 10 for Casey D. Burton of Sikeston on the felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm. Bond is set at $75,000.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New Madrid County Sheriff's Office at 573-748-2516.
