Crews begin dismantling Confederate monument in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS -- Crews on Monday began dismantling a Confederate monument in a park near downtown St. Louis after the city and the Missouri Civil War Museum reached an agreement to have it moved.

As part of the deal, the museum will pay for the removal of the 38-foot-tall, 103-year-old granite monument that depicts a Confederate soldier leaving his family for the Civil War with an angel hovering above them.

It must be removed by Friday, and the museum will store it until a new permanent site -- a Civil War museum, battlefield or cemetery outside St. Louis County -- can be found.

The agreement came a week after a judge issued a temporary injunction barring the city from removing the monument, pending a hearing over its ownership. The museum had sued the city, insisting the United Daughters of the Confederacy recently had signed over ownership rights to the museum -- a claim the city cast as a political stunt.

The city said in a statement while it was confident it would have prevailed in court, "both parties wanted" Monday's settlement, which averts drawn-out litigation and hastens the monument's exodus.