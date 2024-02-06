All sections
NewsJune 27, 2017

Crews begin dismantling Confederate monument in St. Louis

By JIM SUHR ~ Associated Press
Brendan Koch, left, holds a Missouri battle flag used during the Civil War as he and his mother, Janet Koch, watch the removal of a Confederate monument from a city park Monday in St. Louis.
Brendan Koch, left, holds a Missouri battle flag used during the Civil War as he and his mother, Janet Koch, watch the removal of a Confederate monument from a city park Monday in St. Louis.Jeff Roberson ~ Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- Crews on Monday began dismantling a Confederate monument in a park near downtown St. Louis after the city and the Missouri Civil War Museum reached an agreement to have it moved.

As part of the deal, the museum will pay for the removal of the 38-foot-tall, 103-year-old granite monument that depicts a Confederate soldier leaving his family for the Civil War with an angel hovering above them.

It must be removed by Friday, and the museum will store it until a new permanent site -- a Civil War museum, battlefield or cemetery outside St. Louis County -- can be found.

The agreement came a week after a judge issued a temporary injunction barring the city from removing the monument, pending a hearing over its ownership. The museum had sued the city, insisting the United Daughters of the Confederacy recently had signed over ownership rights to the museum -- a claim the city cast as a political stunt.

The city said in a statement while it was confident it would have prevailed in court, "both parties wanted" Monday's settlement, which averts drawn-out litigation and hastens the monument's exodus.

"This issue has played out for far too long," Mayor Lyda Krewson said. "This settlement agreement is the best way to move forward and put this issue behind us."

The museum said the monument will go into protective storage for an unspecified period until it can be restored, then reassembled at "an appropriate historic setting."

The settlement comes amid efforts to remove Confederate monuments in several U.S. cities.

Since the 2014 killing by police of an unarmed black teenager, Michael Brown, in nearby Ferguson, the St. Louis monument has been spray-painted with messages such as "Black Lives Matter" and "End Racism."

And the monument has been the site of protests in recent weeks.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

