All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 10, 2017

Crew rescued after towboat sinks on Mississippi River

Local officials made a water rescue early Sunday when a towing vessel sank on the Mississippi River near Cairo, Illinois. According to a release from the United States Coast Guard, a rescue command of officials from the Coast Guard, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and Tennessee Valley Towing was formed after the accident...

Ben Matthews

Local officials made a water rescue early Sunday when a towing vessel sank on the Mississippi River near Cairo, Illinois.

According to a release from the United States Coast Guard, a rescue command of officials from the Coast Guard, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and Tennessee Valley Towing was formed after the accident.

The crew was evacuated safely from the vessel, the release stated.

According to the release, watchstanders at the Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit in Paducah, Kentucky, were notified about midnight of the towing vessel Eric Haney sinking at mile marker 9.7 on the Upper Mississippi River.

The release stated the vessel contained 79,000 gallons of diesel fuel and 1,600 gallons of lube oil.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Members from Paducah’s Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit went to the scene to assess the accident.

Oil-spill response organization SWS Environmental Services deployed a boom as a preventative measure to contain any spills, according to the release. There were no reports of pollution.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.

bmatthews@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3652

Pertinent address: Upper Mississippi River, Cairo, Illinois

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy