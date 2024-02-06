The Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau is expected to crest at 46 feet by Friday morning, 14 feet above flood stage and within 3 feet of the river’s high water mark here.

As of Monday morning, the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, was predicting a 47-foot crest for Cape Girardeau but by midday the forecast was revised to 46 feet and will stay at that level until early Sunday morning before beginning a gradual and steady decline. The river stage at midafternoon Monday stood at 44.3 feet.

By late Monday afternoon, the NWS was forecasting 3 to 4 inches of rain here from Thursday through Saturday, which could, in turn, affect flood crest predictions.

Today marks the 83rd consecutive day the Mississippi has been at or above Cape Girardeau’s 32-foot flood stage and, according to the latest forecasts, it will remain above that level for another two to three weeks. The record river crest at Cape Girardeau was 48.86 feet, more than 16 feet above flood stage, on Jan. 3, 2016.

For many people in and around Cape Girardeau, flooding causes a minor inconvenience in the form of closed streets in low-lying areas and the need to use detours to avoid floodwaters. But for others, including residents of certain flood-prone areas in Cape Girardeau County and across the river in places such as East Cape Girardeau and McClure, Illinois, the floodwaters have been cause for sandbagging in an attempt to minimize flood damage.

For farmers dealing with flood-saturated fields, the situation is economically devastating. Although the amount of farm acreage that has been inundated this spring by flooding along the Mississippi and its tributaries is not available, state agriculture officials say they’re keeping an eye on the situation.

“Agriculture has been severely impacted because of flooding this spring,” said Missouri Department of Agriculture spokeswoman Sami Jo Freeman.

“When you consider the fact that 34% of Missouri’s productive cropland is in a flood plain, the potential impact is immense,” she said.

As of Monday afternoon, flooding throughout the state had closed nearly 400 roads in 56 Missouri counties and halted barge loading on the Mississippi and Missouri rivers.

“Our farmers and ranchers are doing without these critical pieces of infrastructure,” Freeman said. “In addition, farmers all across northern Missouri are delayed significantly in planting and a total of 28 levee breaches have been reported across the state as well.”

Barge traffic

The Mississippi River had not been closed to barge traffic as of Monday afternoon, but Jeff Derrick, area engineer with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Jackson, said with the river closed north of St. Louis, there has been little barge traffic in this area for several days.

He said during flood conditions the Corps of Engineers monitors the wake from passing tows and whether it might harm or overtop area levees.