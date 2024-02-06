All sections
EducationFebruary 10, 2025

Creativity and fun mark 100th day festivities at New Madrid Elementary

New Madrid Elementary celebrated its 100th day with creative activities. Students dressed as centenarians and engaged in fun tasks like making cereal necklaces and listing 100 things they like or dislike.

By Jill Bock ~ Standard Democrat
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
To mark their 100th day of attendance at New Madrid Elementary School, students and teachers celebrated 100th day Feb. 7. While some marked the occasion by dressing as they thought they would look when they were 100 years old, the day also featured a variety of activities including the opportunity to create necklaces with 100 pieces of cereal for the younger students and to think about the 100 things they would like (cookies, hugs and puppies) or not like to have (spiders, mosquito bites and snakes).

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

