Creativity and fun mark 100th day festivities at New Madrid Elementary

To mark their 100th day of attendance at New Madrid Elementary School, students and teachers celebrated 100th day Feb. 7. While some marked the occasion by dressing as they thought they would look when they were 100 years old, the day also featured a variety of activities including the opportunity to create necklaces with 100 pieces of cereal for the younger students and to think about the 100 things they would like (cookies, hugs and puppies) or not like to have (spiders, mosquito bites and snakes).