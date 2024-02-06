Creative marketer Paul Walker dies, leaves legacy

One of Cape Girardeau's most notable marketers died Wednesday, leaving a legacy of hard work and creativity. Paul Walker, longtime advertising sales representative who served in several roles for the Southeast Missourian, spent more than 50 years in marketing and 30-plus years at the newspaper. He was 75 years old.

Walker, known also as a painter, photographer, videographer and writer, won the Tri-State Advertising and Marketing Professionals' Silver Medal Award in 2012 for his lifetime of service in the marketing sector.

"Someone once said that the first three rules of advertising are repetition, repetition, repetition," Walker said upon receiving the award. "So I would like to say, thank you, thank you and thank you."

Walker began his career in the 1960s, founding the Caxton Agency, offering print and broadcast advertising services. It was the first full-service ad agency in Cape Girardeau. Walker's agency managed advertising campaigns for a number of businesses and people across business sectors. He helped launch several niche publications, including TBY.

"Paul Walker was an institution in himself in Cape Girardeau, having helped form the marketing services community," Southeast Missourian publisher Jon K. Rust said. "For 30 years, he was a key part of the Southeast Missourian advertising team. Above all, he was an incredibly creative man, great conversationalist and good friend. He touched a lot of lives through the Southeast Missourian and the many special publications he either created or championed. His loss is a blow to the entire Rust Communications family. We will celebrate his contributions always. And we will miss him."