A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday, Aug. 30, for South Side Village, a development of affordable housing in South Cape Girardeau.

Melissa Stickel, executive director for Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri (CPSEMO), said South Side Village will be the next step in the larger South Side Farms project. She said the planned 42 units will be a mixture of single-family homes, townhouses and apartments designed to encourage long-term housing stability.

Jimmy Wilferth, South Side Farms interim executive director, said the planning for the project began more than six years ago with a simple question to the south side community: "What is it that would make you successful?"

He said one answer was affordable housing that can transition into homeownership.

The housing development will sit on more than 5 acres located a half block east from South Side Farms near the intersection of Walnut Street and Beaudean Lane in South Cape Girardeau. Liberty Apartments of Cape Girardeau, another CPSEMO affordable housing project, is located across the street.

"We are here continuing to pave the way, not only (for) affordable housing in our community but creating opportunity, creating generational wealth," Stickel said. "And by including Early Head Start in the project, we are also paving the way for quality care for children, and that, especially in this community, is essential."