All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsSeptember 1, 2023
'Creating opportunity' — South Side Village next step in larger project
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday, Aug. 30, for South Side Village, a development of affordable housing in South Cape Girardeau. Melissa Stickel, executive director for Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri (CPSEMO), said South Side Village will be the next step in the larger South Side Farms project. She said the planned 42 units will be a mixture of single-family homes, townhouses and apartments designed to encourage long-term housing stability...
Danny Walter
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday, Aug. 30, for South Side Village, a development of affordable housing in South Cape Girardeau.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday, Aug. 30, for South Side Village, a development of affordable housing in South Cape Girardeau.Submitted

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday, Aug. 30, for South Side Village, a development of affordable housing in South Cape Girardeau.

Melissa Stickel, executive director for Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri (CPSEMO), said South Side Village will be the next step in the larger South Side Farms project. She said the planned 42 units will be a mixture of single-family homes, townhouses and apartments designed to encourage long-term housing stability.

Jimmy Wilferth, South Side Farms interim executive director, said the planning for the project began more than six years ago with a simple question to the south side community: "What is it that would make you successful?"

He said one answer was affordable housing that can transition into homeownership.

The housing development will sit on more than 5 acres located a half block east from South Side Farms near the intersection of Walnut Street and Beaudean Lane in South Cape Girardeau. Liberty Apartments of Cape Girardeau, another CPSEMO affordable housing project, is located across the street.

"We are here continuing to pave the way, not only (for) affordable housing in our community but creating opportunity, creating generational wealth," Stickel said. "And by including Early Head Start in the project, we are also paving the way for quality care for children, and that, especially in this community, is essential."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Stickel said the Early Head Start program will be operated by East Missouri Action Agency and will serve up to 20 children, from infant to 3 years old. She said one target population for South Side Village will be mothers who are trying to reunite with their children where housing is a condition of that process.

"CPSEMO will also be providing additional supportive services to all the residents," Stickel said. "We will have a case manager on staff who will help all of the participants and homeowners maintain their housing and any needs they might have."

Double Diamond Construction and Development has been a longtime partner with CPSEMO on creating affordable housing projects, and owner Chad Hartle said he estimates South Side Village will be completed by the end of 2024.

"Housing is the fundamental building block we all rely on," Hartle said. "I feel very blessed to be part of this and part of this community here in South Cape."

Kenneth Haskin, Cape Girardeau city manager, called the project "transformational".

"This is a project that I believe is going to set the stage for other communities in this country to take a look at and hopefully emulate," Haskin said. "I want this project to be about enjoyment, having fun and being able to set the stage for other communities in this country to come take a look at and set the stage for Cape Girardeau."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 25
Missouri executes a man for the 1998 killing of a woman desp...
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant son
NewsSep. 24
Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant son
Boeing makes 'final offer' to striking workers, but union says it's not good enough
NewsSep. 24
Boeing makes 'final offer' to striking workers, but union says it's not good enough
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison
NewsSep. 24
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
US to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
NewsSep. 23
US to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy