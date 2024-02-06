Crash victim tribute in Cape

A tribute for Michael J. Brown was set up Wednesday near the corner of North Broadview and Independence streets in Cape Girardeau a week after he died in a vehicle accident. Brown died of his injuries after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a tractor-trailer near the intersection Nov. 10. The motorcycle had been traveling west on Independence and struck the tractor-trailer as the truck was turning east on Independence from South Broadview. Cape Girardeau Police Department public information officer Sgt. Joey Hann said there were no updates on the incident as of Wednesday. The truck driver was not injured and the passenger of the motorcycle was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital. Sarah Yenesel