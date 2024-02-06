All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 18, 2021

Crash victim tribute in Cape

A tribute for Michael J. Brown was set up Wednesday near the corner of North Broadview and Independence streets in Cape Girardeau a week after he died in a vehicle accident. ...

Sarah Yenesel
A tribute for Michael J. Brown was set up Wednesday near the corner of North Broadview and Independence streets in Cape Girardeau a week after he died in a vehicle accident. Brown died of his injuries after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a tractor-trailer near the intersection Nov. 10. The motorcycle had been traveling west on Independence and struck the tractor-trailer as the truck was turning east on Independence from South Broadview. Cape Girardeau Police Department public information officer Sgt. Joey Hann said there were no updates on the incident as of Wednesday. The truck driver was not injured and the passenger of the motorcycle was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital.
A tribute for Michael J. Brown was set up Wednesday near the corner of North Broadview and Independence streets in Cape Girardeau a week after he died in a vehicle accident. Brown died of his injuries after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a tractor-trailer near the intersection Nov. 10. The motorcycle had been traveling west on Independence and struck the tractor-trailer as the truck was turning east on Independence from South Broadview. Cape Girardeau Police Department public information officer Sgt. Joey Hann said there were no updates on the incident as of Wednesday. The truck driver was not injured and the passenger of the motorcycle was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital.Sarah Yenesel
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy