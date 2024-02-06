New details of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s investigation into a Feb. 29 fatal two-vehicle crash in Sikeston, Missouri, were finalized and published in a 149-page crash reconstruction report, which includes body-camera footage, speed analyses and vehicular data captured from both vehicles’ internal computers.

Andrew Cooper

As a result of his alleged involvement in the crash, charges were filed Wednesday in Scott County against 47-year-old Andrew J. Cooper for one Class B felony count of driving while intoxicated and causing a death, one unclassified felony count of armed criminal action and three Class D felony counts of driving while intoxicated and causing serious physical injury.

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety requested Missouri State Highway Patrol investigate the crash due to Cooper’s former position as a Sikeston DPS captain, and Cpl. James C. Cooksey was assigned as the investigating officer of the crash. Cooper was off-duty at the time of the crash, and he resigned from his position.

The head-on collision occurred at 9:15 p.m. when a 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat traveling west on Salcedo Road failed to stop at a posted stop sign and struck a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox turning left onto eastbound Salcedo Road, according to the patrol’s reconstruction report signed by Sgt. Joseph M. Weadon.

Dodge event data

Weadon’s report described the actions of each vehicle based on examinations of the crash scene’s physical evidence, the vehicles involved and each vehicle’s event data recorder.

“According to the analysis of the evidence, and the conclusions described and illustrated in this report, I concluded this crash was the result of the driver of the Dodge exceeding the posted speed limit by driving 90 miles per hour when limited to 45 miles per hour, accelerating full throttle toward the intersection, and failing to stop at the stop sign,” Weadon stated.

The report stated the Dodge was traveling approximately 58 miles per hour and the accelerator pedal was pressed 62% at approximately five seconds and 563 feet from the intersection.

Approximately four seconds from impact and 470 feet from the intersection, the Dodge was traveling 67 miles per hour and the accelerator pedal was pressed 100%, according to the report.

Three to four seconds before impact, the rear tires of the Dodge lost traction and the driver of the Dodge let off of the accelerator pedal, according to the report.

The rear tires of the Dodge regained traction two-and-a-half seconds before impact, according to the report, and the driver of the Dodge again applied the accelerator pedal 100% one-tenth of a second after regaining traction.

Two seconds before impact and approximately 236 feet before the intersection, the Dodge was traveling at approximately 85 miles per hour and the accelerator pedal was pressed 100%, the report stated.

At one second from impact and approximately 107 feet from the intersection, the Dodge was traveling at approximately 90 miles per hour and the brake was on, according to the report.

The report estimated the Dodge to be traveling at a speed ranging from 76 to 83 miles per hour at the approximate time of impact.

Cooper was identified as the driver of the Dodge, according to the reconstruction report, and the passengers of the Dodge were identified as Andrew J. Cooper II and Joshua K. Atchley. The report stated all occupants of the Dodge were seriously injured.

Chevrolet event data

The report stated the Chevrolet was southbound on Columbine Street prior to impact, and during the five seconds of pre-crash data on the Chevrolet’s event data recorder, the vehicle traveled approximately 31 to 39 feet.

The driver of the Chevrolet began to accelerate to make a left turn at approximately three-and-a-half seconds before impact, according to the report.

“There was no way for the driver of the Chevrolet to know the Dodge would not stop at the intersection as he was making a left turn, or that the driver of the Dodge was accelerating at full throttle,” Weadon stated.